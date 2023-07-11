Lance Naik cremated with military honours

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, July 10

Lance Naik Telu Ram, a 25-year-old youth of Khuralgarh village in Garhshankar, who was martyred while crossing the flooded Dogra drain in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago, was cremated with complete military honours. The last rites were performed in the presence of hundreds of people with moist eyes. During the last rites, the funeral pyre of Telu Ram was lit by his younger brother Karan.

Earlier, when the body of Telu Ram was taken to his home in a closed box in an Army vehicle decorated with flowers, the atmosphere turned emotional. On the occasion, Love Kumar Goldie, a former MLA, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Daljit Singh Khakh, DSP, Garhshankar, Bhai Kewal Singh, president, Shri Guru Ravidass Tapasthal Committee, Khuralgarh, Sant Satvinder Singh Heera, Sant Surinder Das Charanchhoh Ganga, officers and jawans of the 16 RR Sikh Regiment and a large number of local residents were present. At the time of the last rites, youth paid their tribute by raising slogans shaheed Telu Ram Amar Rahe. During this, the Army unit gave the last salute to the martyr by firing rounds in the air.