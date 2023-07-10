Lance Naik swept away in river, dies

Garhshankar, July 9
Lance Naik Telu Ram from Khuralgarh village died yesterday after being swept away in a river in Poonch district of Kashmir. His body will reach his native village at 10.30 am tomorrow.
Telu Ram (24) was recruited in the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion around five years ago. At present, he was posted in Poonch district of Kashmir. He, along with other jawans and officers of the battalion, was passing through a river yesterday. He was swept away in the strong current of the water near Surankote.
While trying to save him, a Subedar of his battalion also swept away in the river.
Former sarpanch Ranjit Singh and Jaswinder Singh said gloom descended on the village as news of Telu Ram’s death spread.
