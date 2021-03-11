Land plaints: State SC Commission member wants reports in two cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

Encroachments, land grab or forcible use of someone else’s land were some of the problems, which came to the fore during the visit of a member of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission in Kapurthala on Wednesday.

Raj Kumar Hans, a member of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission, listened to the grievances of people belonging to the SC community living in Sheikhanwala village, Sunder Nagar Mohalla, Jhera Dona and Kapurthala city. Hans ordered the officials to submit reports on the complaints made in at least two cases until June 10.

He ordered a two-member SIT while listening to grievances at Sheikhanwala village to look into the complaint of Jhandu Ram, son of Alla Datt.

Jhandu Ram complained about trees being cut from his land and casteist slurs being directed at him. Raj Kumar Hans said the tehsildar and DCP, Bholath, Amrik Singh had been made members of the SIT to look into the matter.

He directed the SIT officials to get the land mapped and earmarked soon and submit a report in this regard to the commission by June 10 so that the next course of action could be planned. Besides, the police were directed to take action against the accused in the case.

The second complaint was heard by the commission at Sunder Nagar in Kapurthala. The commission heard the grievances of Dalbir Singh, son of Teja Singh, a resident of Sunder Nagar, regarding a complaint about land grab on his land. Raj Kumar directed the police and Revenue Department officials to submit a complaint in this regard by June 10.

The third complaint was received from Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Sukhwinder Singh of Khera Dona village, who complained that a false case had been filed against her son. On the occasion, the District Development and Panchayat Officer Harjinder Singh, DSP Surinder Singh and officials of others departments were also present.