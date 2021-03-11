Lanes dug up to lay tiles months ago, no sign of work yet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 17

Residents of Kanyawali at Urban Estate Phase-I here have complained that a few lanes of their locality were dug up around two months ago to put interlocking tiles there, but they demanded that old sewage pipes be changed before carrying out the tiles work. However, to date neither the tiles have been installed nor the sewage pipes.

Size as per layout plan I have to check with the team concerned to know what exactly the problem is. Besides, the size of sewage pipes has to be decided as per the layout plan in the area and not the demand of the residents. Harpeet Singh, MC engineer Of seven, only two have been fixed There are a total of seven lanes in the locality. Of these, three lanes have been dug up, while two lanes were fixed. Mangal Sidhu, a resident of the area

Residents said there were a total of seven lanes in their locality. “Of the seven lanes, three lanes have been dug up, while two lanes were fixed, and that too after residents’ objection. The two lanes, where tiles have been laid, MC workers had put in the same old four-inch sewage pipes instead of bigger ones,” said Mangal Sidhu, a resident of the area.

He said the sewage pipes in their area were some 40 years old and got blocked very often, therefore they demanded from the MC to first change the pipes and then start the tile work. “Whenever it rains, the situation becomes worse as the rainwater along with the sewage waste enters our houses, making our lives miserable,” he said.

He further said in two of the lanes that were repaired some months ago, the MC had put 20-ft-long and 9-inch-wide sewage pipes, and these were working fine. “However, when we demanded the same size pipes to be laid in the remaining five lanes, MC officials cited that they cannot put the same diameter pipes as the lanes were narrow and congested,” said Mangal.

Another resident, Kamlesh, alleged MC workers started the work in the area a few days ago, and were putting 6-inch pipes which were of inferior quality. Therefore, they have now submitted a memorandum in this regard to the MC Commissioner.