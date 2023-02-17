Language Dept holds 6 Punjabi awareness rallies

Hoshiarpur, February 16
Before the International Mother Tongue Day on February 22, a series of Punjabi language awareness rallies were kick-started by holding six rallies at the same time in separate places in Hoshiarpur by the Hoshiarpur Language Department Office. The Vidya Mandir School students’ rallies were flagged off by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daljit Kaur from the Hoshiarpur District Administrative Complex.
Research Officer Jaswant Rai said six rallies were taken out at a time at 11 am today by the Language Department. The students of Vidya Mandir Model School took out a rally from the District Administrative Complex to the Mahilpur Adda Chowk, the Railway Mandi Girls School students took out a rally to the Government College and the students of DAV College of Education, and so on.
