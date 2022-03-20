Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 19

Kabaddi lai paida hoye si, Kabaddi layi shaheed hoye aa (he was born for kabaddi and he died for kabaddi) — read a poster, with his outstretched hand, pasted outside international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh’s home at Nangal Ambian, as he was laid to rest at his native village on Saturday.

His cremation was held by his family after the Jalandhar police arrested some of the key accused behind his murder. While Sandeep was famous for taking kabaddi to new heights, he also received solidarity from farmers, who offered farewell to the man who extended much help during the kisan andolan.

He along with various other kabaddi players had a very big role in helping farmers. They organised basic amenities for stay at Singhu and the players’ langar kept farmers well-fed all through the kisan andolan. He was respected among the members of the SKM and his murder is very unfortunate. It disturbs us that someone who did so much for kabaddi and farmers’ movement can be gunned down just like that. This is discouraging for budding players and for society and a strong example should be set in the case. —Salwinder Singh, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Nearly 15,000 people gathered at Sandeep’s village for the last send-off to the player. Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee draped him in a farm union flag. Various farmers’ unions also arrived at the native village of the kabaddi player to bid their final adieu. Earlier, farmers and kabaddi players had also held protests against his murder.

Kabaddi associations from across India and UK have also condemned his murder. Ironically, it is a rival kabaddi association that the police have found to have masterminded his killing.

Sandeep had specially returned from England to host one of the first langars for sportspersons for farmers. On November 27, when the first of farmers’ jathas arrived at Singhu to sit on dharna for the farmers’ protest, Sandeep had been busy arranging langar for them. He along with various other kabaddi players set up the famous ‘Maa Dharti De Varsan Da Langar’ at Singhu. He, along with other players, was also instrumental in arranging places, tents and rooms for farmers to stay in, managing the arrangements at a mall at Singhu.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said: "The murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan is very disturbing. It's a very disturbing trend which is not good for Punjab. We demand that compensation be paid to his family for the gruesome crime."

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said: “The murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan is very disturbing. It’s a very disturbing trend which is not good for Punjab. We demand that compensation be paid to his family for the gruesome crime.”

SAD MLA Gurpartap Wadala said: “It is agonising and frustrating to see the direction in which the state is going. The last few years have witnessed many rivalries and groupisms within kabaddi bodies. If they start killing and shooting each other in tournaments, it’s a bad precedent for society and sportspersons. Strict action should be taken against the culprits.”