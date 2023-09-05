Last date for admissions extended at PU regional centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 4

The Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, an off campus establishment of PU, has seen a massive rise in admissions to various courses in UIET, UILS and DCSA since 2013. This year, 245 students have been admitted.

Briefing a press conference, Dr Harminder Singh Bains, Director-Professor, thanked the faculty and staff for their endeavours. This time, students from as far as North-East and South have also taken admissions in the campus.

He further informed that the office of the Dean of University Instructions, Panjab University, has informed that the Vice-Chancellor has extended the last dates for admission to various PG and UG courses up to September 20. Students have been urged to keep themselves updated on the campus website for any kind of admission process.

#Hoshiarpur #Panjab University Chandigarh