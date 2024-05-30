Last-minute efforts to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 29

In the last leg of elections, bigwigs from different political parties have been visiting various districts of Punjab to influence and convince the voter one last time with polling scheduled to take place on June 1.

A BSP candidate puts the party symbol atop his car in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Patiala, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar where he highlighted his ‘khoon ka rishta’ with the state. Tomorrow, he will be visiting Hoshiarpur. As per the information, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to be in Nawanshahr.

Candidates Sushil Rinku (BJP), Mohinder Singh Kaypee (SAD), Pawan Tinu (AAP) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) are trying their best to reach out to the voters. Channi has been holding press conferences almost every day, raising several issues and making caustic remarks against his rival candidates.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, along with former minister Manoranjan Kalia and party workers, at a public meeting in Bharat Nagar, Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

‘BJP fearing defeat in Pb’

“The BJP is fearing its defeat in Punjab and candidates want to take the sinking ship ashore with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and the entire senior leadership of the party, but the BJP’s dream of victory will not come true. The BJP has always been involved in politics with a religious bias and has tried to divide the country by creating divisions among the people in the name of religion. It has been continuously discriminating against the Dalits, Sikhs and Muslim community. It is the duty of the Prime Minister to along all sections and work for the progress of the country,” said Naeem Khan, president of the Muslim Sangathan, Punjab.

Farmers to protest against PM Modi

Jalandhar: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) has decided to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he would come to Hoshiarpur on Thursday. Manjit Rai, president of the BKU (Doaba), also released a video urging farmer unions to reach Hoshiarpur at 9 am. Notably, the farmer unions have pasted posters outside the villages with a list of questions. “We will ask questions to the BJP candidate when they visit our village to seek votes,” a member of the farmer union said. BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Rai said: “Earlier, we were stopped from going to Delhi. Now, we cannot even move in our own state. Raising questions is our right and the government is robbing us of it”.

