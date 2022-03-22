Last rites of BSF jawan held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 21

The last rites of the BSF jawan, who died in an accident along the Indo-Bangladesh border, were held on Monday at his native Dharampur village in Balachaur. Jawan Dharmindra Kumar, alias Ricky Kasana, was deployed with the 45th Battalion of the Border Security Force and was moving in a gypsy in a border outpost in Assam on March 18. The gypsy had fallen into a pond, where two jawans died due to drowning.