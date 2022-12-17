 Latifpura issue reaches Parliament : The Tribune India

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Congress MP, Union Minister castigate state govt for ‘inhumane’ approach

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring interacts with displaced families in Latifpura.



Jalandhar, December 16

The matter pertaining to demolition of houses at Latifpura on Thursday reached Parliament. Congress MP Ravneet Bittu raked up the matter over the “alleged ruthlessness” with which the houses had been pulled down, to which Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Puri also gave his endorsement.

The matter pertains to 50 families going shetlerless after the Jalandhar Improvement Trust got demolished their houses on Friday last week. Lambasting the Punjab Government, Bittu said, “As a welfare state, we talk of providing shelter to the homeless but see what has happened in Jalandhar. The minister must be aware of the fact that families. who had got settled in Latifpura migrating here from Pakistan 70 years ago, became homeless as bulldozers were used to reduce their houses to rubble. I have never seen this kind of barbaric treatment meted out to people in peak winters”.

Bittu prompted Puri to reply, saying: “Even though he is from Delhi, he originally is Punjabi and must be aware of the issue. I urge the minister to intervene himself. It is a terrible situation and he must go all out to help the families. Societies from abroad are offering help to the families. Are we not alive?”

Puri replied to Bittu’s stand as he said, “I am in all respects a proud Punjabi. On this issue, I will not take shelter under the argument that the matter is a state subject and that the Punjab Government should take the whole responsibility. I join the MP in the sentiment and appeal to everyone that the people who are placed in that disadvantageous situation should be provided relief. In case of Punjab, there are people from outside Punjab who are willing to help. But I endorse the sentiment of the Punjab MP. There are norms which have to be followed during such an action. At the heart of that is a humanitarian streak that people, who are without a shelter, should be provided a shelter rather than demolishing their locations.” — TNS

Raja Warring visits site, promises all help to residents

Even as the state government has offered help to the needy families who faced demolition, the protest at the demolition site continues. On Friday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also reached the site to express his sympathy with the families who have gone shelterless. He understood the whole case from the families and assured them all help.

