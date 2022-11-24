Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

The Chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust, Jagtar Singh Sanghera, on Wednesday gave illegal occupants in Latifpura a 10-day notice to vacate the land.

The 1.5-acre land worth Rs 150 crore falls under the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar scheme of the Improvement Trust. The matter pertaining to removing of the encroachments from the site has been hanging fire since 2006. The occupants have exhausted all their chances, having lost the legal battle even in the Supreme Court way back in 2012.

The fresh notice reads that several notices have been issued previously also to encroachers but they have not vacated the area. “The new notice is being issued as there are directions from Punjab and Haryana High Court in a contempt petition titled Rabinder Singh vs A.Venu Prasad (IAS). If the area is not vacated in 10 days, the Trust will order eviction and any one facing damages would be responsible for himself”, the notice further reads.

Earlier, the JIT officials had told the High Court that since their repeated requests to the Commissioner of Police to provide 400 police personnel for action had failed, they could not get the land vacated. In response to this statement, Commissioner of Police Dr S Bhoopathi had on November 14 submitted to the court that he was ready to provide the force as per the requirement of the JIT if he gets a two-day advance notice. He said a meeting too was held with the Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar, Superintending Engineer of Jalandhar Improvement Trust and it had been decided that all the necessary logistics including JCB machines, trolleys, cranes etc would be provided by the JIT.

The JIT authorities had in January 2019 also planned a major action but failed to act owing to stiff opposition by the occupants.