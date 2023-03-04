Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

The families, whose houses have been demolished at Latifpura on Friday, staged a dharna outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajinder Kaur Thiara at Urban Estate here.

The families staged the dharna along with Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, the president of Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha. They have been demanding an alternate site for all the persons who lost a dwelling. They are also insisting that they be given an accommodation near the demolished site to which the administration has disagreed. The protestors have also been demanding the release of morcha leaders, including Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, and others who have been arrested by the police since fortnight.