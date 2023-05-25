Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

The state government has once again invited applications under the rehabilitation scheme for individuals displaced due to illegal encroachments removed in Latifpura, Jalandhar, last year. The scheme allows applicants to choose either a flat or a plot as per their preference.

Jagtar Singh Sanghera, Chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust, provided information regarding the scheme on Wednesday. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had extended the deadline for submitting applications under the revised rehabilitation scheme by 15 days. In order to make the scheme more beneficial, beneficiaries are now given the freedom to select either a flat in Bibi Bhani Complex or a plot in the Surya Enclave Extension, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Sanghera said to avail the benefits of the scheme, applicants must submit an application letter along with supporting documents such as electricity, water bills, ration cards, or Aadhaar cards as proof of residence in Mohalla Latifpura. These documents should be submitted within 15 days at either the Jalandhar Improvement Trust office or the Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar office. The request letter should clearly state the applicant’s preference for either a flat in Bibi Bhani Complex or a 50-square-yard plot in Surya Enclave Extension.

Sanghera further said the government was committed to ensuring the resettlement of Latifpura residents, and the entire process will be conducted transparently.