Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Members of the Latifpura Mur Waseba (LMW) Morcha on Thursday gheraod the office of the Improvement Trust, Jalandhar, and burnt an effigy of the Chairman of the Improvement Trust.

The protesters, along with children, squatted outside the office and raised slogans. The gehrao began at 1 pm and ended at 4 pm in the evening.

They said the people of Latifpura had been struggling for the acceptance of their demands for the past 98 days but the Mann government had failed to resolve the issue.

The protesters alleged that the Improvement Trust Chairman had tried his best to break the morcha but they won’t relent until the people obtain their rights and due compensation. Activists Lakhvir Singh Shaunti and Mandeep Kaur, who have been among the most regular part of the Latifpura protests, were also present during the protests today. The activists declared that they would hold a protest on March 27 outside the residence of AAP MLA Balkar Singh.

LMW activists Santokh Singh Sandhu, Jaskaran Singh, Dr Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, and Kashmir Singh Ghugshore were among the prominent persons present on the occasion.