Latifpura oustees heckle MLA, demand rehab, compensation

Jalandhar, march 26

Members of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha (LWM) today gheraod Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh during his visit to Kuddowal village near Kartarpur today.

Angry activists asked the Aam Aadmi Party MLA some serious questions. They told the MLA that those living in non-agrcultural land in villages had been promised that they would be given right to the land they had been living in for a long time. “When the promise made to them would fulfilled,” the protesters asked the MLA.

They also asked questions regarding those displaced by the demolition drive at Latifpura. Activists raised anti-government slogans in anger. They raised demands which included, rehabilitation of the displaced persons at Latipura, residential plots to the needy, rights to long-time dwellers on non-agricultural land, land for labourers, poor peasants and Dalits, farm loan waiver, membership of landelss labourers in co-op societies, fixing of daily wages of labourers at Rs 700 and an end to atrocities on the Dalit community.

They said the people’s angst against the Bhagwant Mann government had been kindled after it failed to keep the promises made by the party ahead of the last Assembly elections.

They also announced that the residence of the Kartarpur MLA would be gheraoed on March 27 to raise the demand for an adequate compensation for Latifpura oustees.

