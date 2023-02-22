Latifpura oustees protest in front of AAP leader’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

Latifpura oustees, farmers and activists of various social organisations under the banner of Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha today broke through the barricades put up by the police to stage a massive protest in front of the house of AAP halqa incharge Surinder Singh Sodhi at Defence colony here.

Protesters also took out a protest march which traversed Latifpura, BMC Chowk and DC office to reach Sodhi’s house. They burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and the Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman at Defence Colony and raised slogans against the AAP government. The morcha leaders announced that on March 3, they will hold another massive demonstration in front of the house of Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rajwinder Kaur.

One of the morcha leaders, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, while addressing the gathering, said Bhagwant Mann’s AAP government was testing the patience of people. He said today these leaders were putting barricades to stop them from entering their localities, but the day is not far when they would come to their places to seek votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha byelections. He said the Latifpura Sanjha Morcha will campaign against the AAP government.

Meanwhile, to calm the protesters, halqa incharge Surinder Sodhi came out and sat with them. He promised that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister and ensure justice was served.

Morcha leaders said that until the affected families were rehabilitated and given adequate compensation for the damage and false FIRs registered against residents were not taken back, they would continue the protest.

Among others present on the occasion were Santokh Singh Sandhu, Paramjit Singh Jabowal, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Wala, Jathedar Kashmir Singh Jandiala, Tarsem Singh Vicky Jainpur, Sukhjit Singh Droli, Ravinder Singh Koliawal, Harnek Singh Jainpur, Sarabjit Singh, Gurbakhsh Singh Manga, Jasveer Kaur Jassi and others.