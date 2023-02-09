Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

On the 62nd day of their indefinite morcha against the state government and Jalandhar Improvement Trust, Latifpura oustees under the banner of Latifpura Murh Waseba Sanjha Morcha announced that they would hold a massive demonstration in front of the residence of MLA West Sheetal Angural on February 11.

The morcha leaders led by Kashmir Singh Ghugshor said as long as the displaced people of Latifpura were not resettled at the same site, and are not given adequate compensation for the damage they had suffered and till the government did not take back the cases registered against some of the residents, their protest would not end.

He alleged that last night two residents of Model Town tried to encroach upon a part of Kulwinder Singh’s house, (a Latifpura resident whose house was saved from demolition after he showed the required papers) by cutting a hole into a wall at the back of his house. The morcha leaders also alleged that some of the belongings of Kulwinder, including LED and fan etc were also missing from the house.

They said an FIR against the attempt to take possession of his house had been registered at Police Station Division No. 6.

The residents along with the morcha leaders also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and Chairman Improvement Trust in the evening, and announced that if the police failed to arrest the said residents, they would hold a protest outside the police station tomorrow.

The leaders also said it had been protesting over two months but CM Mann who visited the city thrice in the past few days did not bother to meet the affected families. They said if the government continues with this attitude, they will hold door-to-door campaigns against the AAP government ahead of MC elections. On the occasion, leaders of Latifpura morcha leaders including Kashmir Singh Ghuggsor, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, Jathedar Kashmir Singh Jandiala, Sukhjit Singh Droli, Makhan Singh Kandola, Lakhvir Singh Saunti, Seva Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Sukhman, Sukhpreet Kaur, Narinder Kumar and others were present.