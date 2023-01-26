Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 25

Led by the Latifpura Murr Waseba Sanjha Morcha, Latifpura oustees today burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and the JIT Chairman here today and announced that they would be staging a protest by holding black flags outside Guru Gobind Singh Stadium tomorrow during the Republic Day celebrations.

They said farmer leaders, activists of different organisations along with Latifpura oustees would participate in the protest, which would begin upon the arrival of the Governor. Members of Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee said it’s been more than one and a half months that affected families along with children and elders were residing in tents in this cold weather, but the government was still unmoved.

They alleged that instead of resettling the residents, the government was busy giving political colours to the issue. “The struggle will continue until the people of the Latifpura area are resettled on the same land and they are given adequate compensation for the losses they faced,” they added. Committee members said they would announce the further course of action in tomorrow’s protest.

#republic day