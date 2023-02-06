Law against human trafficking ineffective: NAPA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), a US-based NRI body, has demanded that the Punjab Government amend policies regarding migrant Punjabis.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal noted that the Punjab Government had assured the migrant Indians of the security of their properties in the state through law. According to the law, the consent of the real owner must be required for sale, but today, the immigrants are concerned about the “unauthorised” sale of their properties in the state. The Punjab Government should look into the fact that those migrant Punjabis, who were once keen on purchasing land properties in Punjab, are now eager to sell off their land properties.

Chahal demanded that all such properties of migrant Indians be transferred or sold only after the Revenue Department informs the Deputy Commissioner of the area. “At the time of selling the property, the original NRI owner should be contacted and his (NRI) consent should be taken for the sale of the property. By doing this, a major problem of migrant Indians will be solved and it will help to provide them a huge relief,” he stressed.