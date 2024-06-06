Law and order behind shift in poll fortune for AAP: Residents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 5

Despite winning the Lok Sabha bypoll last year by a significant margin, the ruling AAP government in the state has now lost the Jalandhar seat, finishing third behind the BJP, which struggled in rural segments.

According to city residents, poor law and order situation is one of the key reasons for this loss. They emphasise that a safe environment is the need of the hour and the ruling party has failed to address the issue.

Last month itself, when the model poll code was in force, the city witnessed three murders, 40 thefts, 18 snatching, approximately 18-20 scuffles and fights, as well as a recent shooting incident at the Leather Complex on Monday evening.

One of the murders involved international drug smuggler Gurpreet Gopa, who was shot by unidentified assailants on May 12 near Wadala Chowk. The police neither held a press briefing in the case nor revealed the motive behind the murder. However, one person has been arrested in this connection.

Another incident that came to light on May 8 involved a decomposed body found in a bed box in the Gadaipur area. The case embarrassed the city police when they mistakenly identified a living person as the deceased. Though the main suspect, a woman, has been apprehended, the role of her male accomplice and the error in identification by the police remain undisclosed.

In another murder incident, the body of a 21-year-old youth, Karan, was found near the Pathankot Chowk crematorium. One of his friends has been arrested. However, it remains unclear whether Karan died of drug overdose or was murdered.

Regarding theft and snatching incidents, a sum of Rs 3.32 lakh in cash, 12 bikes and 11 scooters have been stolen or snatched at gunpoint. The police have traced about 10 to 12 of these cases, recovered some of the vehicles, and made several arrests. However, the brazenness of the criminals and their apparent lack of fear of the police have raised concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies.

Two days ago, two men fired shots at the office of an industrialist at the Leather Complex. The industrialist had reportedly been receiving ransom calls from an international number, which he ignored. To send a strong message, the men fired at his office. Police investigations are going on in the case.

Karan Bajaj, a businessman, said: “AAP came to power promising change, but the situation hasn’t changed much. It’s not safe to travel with cash or wearing jewellery due to the fear of snatching.”

Kamaljot Kaur, another resident, said the first priority of any government should be to ensure a safe environment and provide basic civic amenities. Previous governments have failed in these areas and now the current government is also focusing on blame game instead of taking real action.

Meanwhile, police officials claimed that stringent measures have been put in place to maintain law and order, including the deployment of two companies of the CRPF. Regarding Gopa’s murder case, they confirmed the arrest of one suspect and stated that the team is actively pursuing further leads to apprehend the others involved.

Criminal incidents during poll code

