Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Garhshankar, January 7
Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has expressed concern over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state. The MP addressed multiple public meetings in Thana village and Roar Majra. He also announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh for the development of Thana village.
In his address at a meeting, MP Tewari rued that the law-and-order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and that killings are taking place in broad daylight.
Emphasising the need for the development of villages, he said the country can progress only with the developments of villages. PPCC member Pankaj Kripal, zila parishad Member Harmeshwar Singh and former sarpanch Rachpal Singh were present, among others.
