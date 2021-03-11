Lawyers donate LSD medicines to gaushala

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 13

In the wake of rising cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among bovines in the state, local advocates donated medicines to Gokuldham Gaushala, mohalla Pandora, in Nawanshahr.

The advocates visited the gaushala and lauded the efforts being made by the managing committee to curb the disease. They promised every possible help for the gaushala and shared some of the measures with the caretakers to fight the deadly disease.

They said experts were emphasising on mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop on their inter-district movement as two major steps to prevent the spread of the disease.