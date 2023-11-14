Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 13

The house of an advocate, Anil Puri, was destroyed in a devastating fire which broke out in Soodan Mohalla on Diwali night.

Puri sustained serious burn injuries. He was first admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH, Ludhiana, due to his serious condition. Valuables in the house were reduced to ashes. At the time of the incident, family members were asleep after celebrating Diwali, said Dr Puneet Galhotra, a family friend of Anil Puri. Though the exact cause of fire could not be known, either a short-circuit or spark from a lamp (diya) was believed to have caused the blaze. Neighours helped rescue family members from the burning house.

In another major incident, Batra Soap Factory owned by Amarjit Singh on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road was gutted on the intervening night of November 12 and 13. Valuables worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. Short-circuit was cited as the reason behind fire. The police are investigating the matter.

In the third incident, a nine-year-old boy, Shubham, sustained burn injuries at Rawalpindi village near Phagwara while celebrating Diwali with firecrackers yesterday.

In the fourth incident, an 18-year-old girl Pranshu was injured in Chahal Nagar and Aakashdeep (16) sustained burn injuries in Birdh Ashram while celebrating Diwali on Sunday night. All three were admitted to the local Civil Hospital, said Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram.

