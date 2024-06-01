Lawyers observe ‘no work day’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 31

Members of the District Bar Association led by advocate Rajbir Singh Bawa on Thursday observed ‘No Work Day’ to protest the statement made by Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar against lawyers. Senior advocate Lalit Chopra said the strike was also observed at Phagwara and routine work at the Judicial Complex remained disrupted today. Bawa said work remained suspended at Kapurthala, Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi.

#Laljit Singh Bhullar #Phagwara