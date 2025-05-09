DT
PT
Lawyers observe no-work day

Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:35 AM May 09, 2025 IST
Members of Bar Associations of different cities today observed "No Work Day" to pay tribute to murdered lawyer Sanjeev Kumar.

Hundreds of lawyers, including Phagwara advocates Lalit Chopra, Vijay Sharma, Munish Sareen, Ravinder Sharma, Anita Kaura and Kumud Azad condoled the death of advocate Sanjeev. Several lawyers attended his funeral today.

A prayer meeting was also held at different places. Earlier, three-member team of Medical Officers conducted the post-mortem examination of advocate Sanjeev and his friend Anjupal in the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Wednesday evening and the police handed over the bodies to their families.

