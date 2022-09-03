Lead healthy life by joining sports, Jalandhar DC exhorts youth

Jalandhar, September 2
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, today, addressed players during block level games, and called on people across different age groups, especially the youth, to lead a healthy and drug-free life by joining sports.
While speaking at Government Senior Secondary School Umarpur Kalan in the Noormahal block and said that the youngsters have gotten the opportunity to showcase their sports talent.
After block-level sports competitions, district-level competitions will be held, which would include several games, like athletics, football, kabaddi , kho-kho, volleyball, handball, softball, judo, roller-skating, gatka, kick-boxing, hockey, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...