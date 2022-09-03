Lead healthy life by joining sports, Jalandhar DC exhorts youth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, today, addressed players during block level games, and called on people across different age groups, especially the youth, to lead a healthy and drug-free life by joining sports.

Players in action during Khedan Vatan Punjab Dian in Banga block.

While speaking at Government Senior Secondary School Umarpur Kalan in the Noormahal block and said that the youngsters have gotten the opportunity to showcase their sports talent.

After block-level sports competitions, district-level competitions will be held, which would include several games, like athletics, football, kabaddi , kho-kho, volleyball, handball, softball, judo, roller-skating, gatka, kick-boxing, hockey, etc.

