Leader booked for ‘illicit activities’ at spa centre, further probe on

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

The police have registered a case against Shiv Sena leader Rohit Joshi for his alleged involvement in illicit activities linked to a spa centre at Navi Baradari.

ADCP-2 Aditya said the Division No. 7 SHO got a tip-off regarding illicit operations at the centre, Spa Villa. Acting swiftly, the police raided the establishment and arrested a woman who appeared to be the owner on paper.

However, investigations unveiled a startling truth. The actual proprietor of the spa centre was identified as Rohit Joshi. Consequently, the police levied charges against him under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

“We are currently conducting extensive search operations at various locations to apprehend him,” he said. Police officials further probing the case. They interrogated spa centre staff in order to get more details.

#Shiv Sena