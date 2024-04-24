Lecture on ill-effects of plastic use

Jalandhar, April 23
On World Earth Day, Jalandhar-based organisation, Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) convened at Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar, featuring a lecture by Dr Navneet Bhullar addressing the pervasive issue of plastic pollution.
Dr Bhullar debunked the myth of plastic recycling, citing the dismal global recycling rate of just nine per cent. He emphasised the urgent need to confront single-use plastics (SUP), which constitute 40 per cent of plastic production, posing risks at every stage of their lifecycle.
Pointing to recent research on nanoplastics’ presence in human arteries, Dr Bhullar stressed the imperative of citizen awareness and government action. Despite India’s partial SUP ban, he advocated for more comprehensive legislation. The event received support from faculty members, including Dr Manbir Kaur, and members of Amritsar’s Green Team, like Deepak Babbar.
Dr Surinder Kaur, Principal of Khalsa College for Women, proposed further collaboration with AGAPP to engage students in environmental initiatives.
Dr Bhullar underscored the role of informed citizens and the potential for Gen Z to drive change, echoed by volunteer Manpreet Kaur.
Deepak Babbar, meanwhile, expressed his frustration over the lack of governmental engagement, and called for collective action against plastic pollution.
