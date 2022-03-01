Left seeks safe repatriation of students stranded in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 28

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy organised a march here today against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and killing of unarmed civilians. The party called for restoration of peace and urged the Union Government to ensure repatriation of students trapped in Ukraine, and at Poland and Romania borders.

Ajmer Singh, a senior leader of the party, said the refusal by the United States and the NATO to meet the Russian security needs was the reason behind the war. He said Russia, the US and the European Union, as well as their allies were equally responsible for the crisis.

He said the world needed peace, not war. “The Prime Minister of India is bowing to the imperialist powers of the USA and Russia. Instead of bringing Indian students trapped in Ukraine home, he is using this as an opportunity to seek votes for the UP poll,” he said.

He said no leader or country, be it Russia, the US or the European Union, had the right to decide the fate of Ukraine. “The world should stand together against this war as the situation on the ground is different from what is being portrayed. Even the western countries that claim they are supporting Ukraine are doing little on ground,” he said.