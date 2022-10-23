Leopard trapped in barbed wire rescued

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 22

A team of the Wildlife Department, Hoshiarpur, rescued a leopard which was trapped in the barbed wire fencing in Bassi Umar Khan village on Saturday morning.

DFO Rajesh Kumar said he received information at 7.30 am that a leopard was trapped in the barbed wires near Bassi Umar Khan from a village resident. A team that had returned from the night patrol was called again; and he along with the team reached the spot to rescue the leopard.

The rescue operation was carried out after cordoning off the area. It was an adult male leopard of around 3 years. He was stuck in the fence and panicked, so the team let him calm down. After two hours, the leopard was successfully tranquilised. Around 11:30 am, the leopard was rescued and put into the cage.

Veterinarians conducted a medical checkup and successfully revived it. One eye of the leopard was missing and it could be because of an old fight between the animals as the wound was properly healed. The DFO said the leopard was completely safe and released in the forest in evening. He said the Wildlife Department, Veterinary Department and Police Department performed their duty well in the entire rescue operation. On this occasion, Harjinder Singh, Range Officer, Dasuya; Balvir Singh, Range Officer, Hoshiarpur; Bikramjit Singh, Block Officer, Hoshiarpur; Rajpal, Block Officer, Garshankar; and forest guards Charanjit, Karanbir, Ravi Sher and Ali singh were in the rescue team.