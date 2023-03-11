Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Jalandhar, March 10
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Friday cancelled licences of as many as 263 immigration consultants/IELTS centres for violating norms laid down under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act 2014.
The DC said earlier licences of 495 immigration consultants, ticketing agents and IELTS centres were suspended on account of not submitting written reply of show-cause notices issued by the administration. He further mentioned that following the action, 232 consultants submitted their replies along with their monthly business reports while remaining 263 never responded to notices issued to them. Hence, their licences had been cancelled with immediate effect, he said.
The DC asked all licenced holders consultants/IELTS centres to ensure strict adherence to the norms prescribed under the Act. The cancelled licences can be viewed at the website of NIC, Jalandhar.
