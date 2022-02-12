Lieut Gen Devendra Sharma is new Vajra Corps commander

Jalandhar, February 11
Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma on Friday took over as General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Vajra Corps (Defenders of Punjab) at Jalandhar headquarters.
He was the Chief of Staff at Western Command Headquarters prior to assuming command of the Vajra Corps. On assuming command, he laid a wreath at Vajra Shaurya Sthal to pay respects to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal.
He is an Armoured Corps officer, who is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. In a career spanning over three decades, he has held varied and significant command and staff appointments.
The new GOC has served in varied operational environments, including counter insurgency, along the Line of Control, Operation Rakshak, Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram. He commanded his Regiment as part of an Armoured Brigade of the Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the western borders.
Lieut Gen Sharma has had tenure as member of the prestigious Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and the Chief Military Personnel Officer as part of the United Nations Mission in West Africa. He also has rich instructional and staff experience, including appointments both in operational and administrative domain.
