Life and Legend of Bhagat Singh: Book launch event dwells on Doaba’s contribution to freedom movement

Dignitaries release the book at the KMV in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 18

“Politicians take the name of Bhagat Singh but never do anything to promote his ideas, they are scared of him. He wanted exploitation to end and rights of workers and peasants to be kept at the core. No government wants this, they all want Bhagat Singh only as a statue,” said Prof Chaman Lal in Jalandhar today.

Prof Chaman Lal, founder of Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre and Bhagat Singh scholar, released his book, ‘Life and Legend of Bhagat Singh’ (A pictorial volume) for the students in a special session at the Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar.

While KMV’s name is etched in the annals of history for having been an educational institute which shielded Bhagat Singh and helped him escape (from the British) several times, the book launch was dedicated by Prof Chaman Lal to the legacy of this chapter in the freedom movement. Prof Chaman Lal was accompanied by Prof Ronki Ram, former Dean (Faculty of Arts), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair, Professor of Political Science, Panjab University.

The event was also attended by Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal; Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Principal KMV College, Jalandhar, Desh Bahagt Yadgaar Committee (DBYC) members, historian Chiranjee Lal Kangniwal and DBYC trustee Surendra Kumari Kochar.

The book launch today dwelt on the legend of Bhagat Singh as well as the many lesser known faces and names of that time, many from Doaba, who have sunk into a relative oblivion.

Prof Chaman Lal said, “Not just Naujawan Bharat Sabha, there was also a Bal Bharat Sabha. And like Lahore Students Union, there was also a Bal Students Union. The then office-bearers of Bal Bharat Sabha included Yash from Jalandhar, who was later editor of Milap.”

He also talked of other freedom movement ideologues like Baldev Rai (Lala Lajpat Rai’s grandson), Yash, Virender, Ranbir and Durga Das Khanna as well as Chaman Lal of Peshawar.

Prof Chaman Lal said, “Ranbir, Durga Das Khanna and Chaman Lal were convicted to death sentence in the case of an attack on the then Governor of Punjab, who was Chancellor of Panjab University. He was shot at by freedom fighter Hari Kishan. The trio were later acquitted, but Hari Kishan was hanged.”

Prof Chaman also delved into the creative process of his book for which he pored diligently over numerous archives and hundreds of pages of interviews at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, National Museum, Teen Murti Museum etc and also contacted relatives of freedom fighters who provided him with valuable photographs for his work. The contributions of KMV’s former student and close associate of Bhagat Singh —- Sushila Didi and Kumari Lajjawati — were also spoken about.

Prof Chaman Lal said, “Kumari Lajjawati’s life was patronised by Lala Devraj (founder of KMV). He started it as a small school which grew to a big institution. Lajjawati started as a student and eventually became the principal. I wanted to pay my kind of tribute to Sushila Didi, Lajjawati and the Sain Dass School (another Jalandhar building with freedom movement links).”

