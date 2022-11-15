Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

After an alarmingly poor air quality index (AQI) of 383 was recorded on November 9 in the district; the light showers on Monday morning and a dip in temperature dramatically improved the air quality of Jalandhar, bringing cheer to residents tired of smog and pollution.

The average AQI in Jalandhar was recorded at 103 today, with the maximum AQI at 210 and minimum at a mere 46. This is a record low AQI this season. At 7 pm on Monday, Jalandhar reported 18°C with mostly cloudy skies.

Ironically, there doesn’t seem to be any let-up in farm fires recorded in Jalandhar. Jalandhar has had 1,323 farm fires till today with daily numbers registering a significant increase compared to the last week. A whopping 189 farm fires have been recorded in the past five days.

Until yesterday, the AQI continued to touch (the very poor) highs of 301 to 305, the maximum high of 210 today, by comparison, is a welcome change brought about by the weather. The average AQI in Jalandhar was recorded at 103 today; 225 on November 13; 190 on November 12; 189 on November 11; 131 on November 10; 334 on November 9 and 184 on November 8.

The maximum AQIs hit the very poor marks on several days - toucing 383 on November 9; 301 on November 10; 307 on November 11 and 305 only yesterday (November 13).

No let-up in stubble-burning cases

While 1,323 farm fires were reported until November 9 in Jalandhar, 189 such incidents came to light since November 10 until today. No farm fire was reported on Monday (until the filing of this report). As many as 67 stubble-burning cases were reported on November 11; 41 on November 12; and 43 on November 13. The lack of adequate superseeders and rotavators for binding stubble into bales has been termed as the key reason why many farmers have yet been forced to burn paddy stubble.