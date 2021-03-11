lineman attacked: three booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Dasuya police station have registered a case against three people for attacking a PSPCL lineman. The complainant, Jagjit Singh, told that he had gone to Ghogra village, along with JE Yashpal Singh and lineman Ravikant, to rectify a fault in power supply. During this, three youths came there and started arguing with him regarding the supply of electricity. When he tried to persuade them, one of them attacked him with a sharp weapon. When he raised an alarm, the accused ran away. He was admitted to the government hospital in Dasuya. On his complaint, the police have registered a case against three by naming one accused Jarnail Singh resident Ghogra. OC

Man held hostage, Rs 8 Lakh looted

Garhshankar: Two persons allegedly broke into the house of a resident of Rawal Pindi Road, held him hostage and decamped with Rs 8 lakh cash. Ajit Singh alleged that two persons entered his house on April 4 after snapping the electricity connection while two stood outside. The accused tied him in a room and took the money. In the morning, his maid spotted him and informed his relatives. He was admitted to the hospital in Dhaha Kaleran. He feels the robbery was allegedly done by Kuldeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Ward No. 2 with his associates. The police have booked Kuldeep and started probe. oc

1 arersted for snatching Rs 1.5l

Hoshiarpur: In the case of robbing Rs 1.5 lakh in cash by injuring a medicines’ salesman, Model Town police have booked three persons after arresting one of them. The complainant, Husan Lal of Fatehgarh alleged that when he was sitting in his car after collecting money from a medical store, three bike-borne persons attacked him and snatched the bag containing about Rs 1.5 lakh. One of the accused fell from the bike and was nabbed by the people. He has been identified as Ajaypal, a resident of village Mehna. One more of the absconding accused has been identified as Ritik alias Kaka, a resident of Bassi Kalan while the third could not be identified yet. The police have also seized the bike of the accused. Model Town police has started the next action after registering a case in this regard.