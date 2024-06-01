Liquor meant for electorate seized

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, May 31

The Flying Surveillance Team (SFT), working in the Nakodar segment of the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency, yesterday seized 15 cartons of liquor meant for distribution among voters.

SFT in-charge Gurmeet Singh said they got a tip-off that a huge quantity of liquor had been stored in fields of Sanghe Jagir village. The team reached the spot and seized 15 cartons of liquor stored in the toilet room constructed in a field. The team members informed the Excise and Police Department about the seizure.

Nurmahal Station House Officer Varinder Pal Singh Uppal said the police arrested Baljinder Singh, a resident of Littran village, and recovered illegal liquor from the motor room constructed in the fields of Kulwant Singh, a resident of Sanghe Jagir village.

On the complaint from excise inspector Sahil Ranga, a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

