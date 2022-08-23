Jalandhar: Literary session with journalist Barkha Dutt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

Kolkata-based NGO Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised “The Write Circle” literary event with acclaimed journalist Barkha Dutt here on Sunday evening.

Founder-editor of the YouTube news channel MoJo Story, she talked about her book “To Hell and Back: Humans of Covid”. Barkha Dutt discussed how she spent two years travelling through India reporting on the pandemic, covering 30,000km by road. She chronicled Covid migration crisis the biggest exodus of migrant workers across North India and humanitarian crisis ever in India in her book. Her vivid recording of the human story of the pandemic spans the two dreaded waves of Covid and its latest avatar Omicron.

Jalandhar-chapter of Ehsaas women, who work to promote literary activities of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, including Sonia Aggarwal and Ruhi Walia, coordinated for the event. Income Tax Commissioner Girish Bali and Gurjot Kaur from a group of publications, were the chief guests. Brig MPS Bajwa (retd) was honoured by Barkha Dutt.