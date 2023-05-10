Litterateurs dwell on varied aspects of Ajaib Kamal's play

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

The Punjabi Department of School of Social Sciences and Languages, Lovely Professional University, organised a literary function to discuss the recently published revised edition of Kav Natak (play inverse) ‘Chanak Annay Hun’ written by playwright Ajaib Kamal. The function was conducted under the supervision of head of the school Dr Pavitar Parkash Singh.

Ajaib Kamal’s family member Hargurjodh Singh was introduced to the audience as a special guest by Dr Kirandeep Singh, head of Punjabi department. Commenting on Kav Natak, Dr Kirandeep Singh said that ‘Chanak Annay Hun’ reflects sad times, and the sick and worried face of man.

Dr Harpreet Singh, a senior professor from Punjabi Department, said that Kav Natak talks about the problems of man in big cities.

Dr Satwant Singh, Dr Yadwinder and Dr Sona also spoke about the various dimensions of Kav Natak. Hargurjodh Singh donated a set of Ajaib Kamal books for the library. Dr Punit Kaur Sandhu, Dr Gurjit Kaur and students of LPU were present in large numbers on the occasion.