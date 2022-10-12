LKC celebrates Girl Child Day

Jalandhar: The School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College, celebrated the International Girl Child Day here today. The women grievances cell of the school organised a donation drive under the “Empower Girls for Brighter Tomorrow” initiative, and distributed stationary kits to the girls of Mahavir Jain Public School in Jalandhar.

Workshop for mothers at dips

A one-day Mother’s Workshop was organised at the DIPS School, Begowal. The participating mothers were trained to adopt creative methods to teach their children at home. School Principal Pankaj Sharma said the DIPS School always tries to provide a platform to the students for their comprehensive development.

Street play on mental health

The Freudian Psychological Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya observed the World Mental Health Day here. Tarveen Kaur, a life coach, attended the event as chief guest. She discussed important factors of mental health and how they affect one's life, ranging from the importance of choices to time management. She talked about replacing the victim mindset with a winner's mindset in order to make peace with one's realities. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen highlighted the importance of having a positive mindset in life. On the occasion, an open mic, a poster making competition and a street play was also organised.

KMV introduces UG courses

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced compulsory value-added courses for the undergraduate students. KMV organised sessions — ‘Introduction to Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Creativity and Innovation’ — with an aim to acquaint the students with basics of innovation and entrepreneurship. Major General GG Dwivedi addressed the students during the sessions and explained the process of identifying and evaluating opportunities, business planning and creative thinking.

MGN observes Mental Health Day

The MGN Public School observed Mental Health Day. Health issues such as mental stress and tension were discussed. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia advised the students to reduce the use of smartphones and interact with their parents and teachers if they face any problem. In the end, the Oxford Happiness questionnaire was distributed among the students to judge their level of happiness. TNS