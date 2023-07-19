 LKCTU students excel in exams : The Tribune India

LKCTU students excel in exams

Jalandhar: The students of management from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical University (LKCTU) campus have brought laurels to the institution by scoring maximum distinctions in BCom VI semester. As many as 22 students of the Department of Management secured distinction. Laxmi stood first by scoring 9.04 SGPA, Shabana and Neha Rani stood second by scoring 8.80 SGPA, Akshay Kumar, Ishita Aggarwal, Loveleen and Raveena stood third by scoring 8.56 SGPA. Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) congratulated the students.

Eklavya School conducted a special lecture on Nelson Mandela. He won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1993 for his anti-apartheid activities. Mandela is also known for being the first black President of South Africa, serving from 1994 to 1999. Some students gave speeches on Mandela, sharing their views on his life and work. Director of school Seema Handa encouraged the students to learn from his achievements.

The students of BCA Semester VI of PG Department of Computer Science and IT of PCM SD College for Women, made the institution proud by bagging seven distinctions in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations. Khushi, Riya, Harjit, Kritika, Jasmeet, Pooja and Rohini got distinctions. President Naresh Budhia and principal of the college Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

The students of DIPS College (Co-Education), Dhilwan, have secured good marks in the BA 6th semester examination results published by GNDU. Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said that Payal came first, Nisha second and Anu third in the examination. MD Tarwinder Singh congratulated the students. CEO Monica Mandotra said besides good marks, other skills are also necessary for a bright future.

Van Mahotsav was celebrated by organising a plantation drive at St Soldier Management and Technical Institute, Kapurthala Road. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were welcomed by Principal Dr Rohan Sharma who said this will help create a sense of responsibility among the students towards the environment.

Students of BBA (Semester-VI) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have brought laurels to the institution by holding positions in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Gaurika secured first position by scoring 1740 out of 2150 marks and Geetanjali got 6th position with 1668 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department Meenu Kohli, faculty members and students.

DAV College organised Havan Yajna at the beginning of the new academic session. The event was graced by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. The principal extended his best wishes to the staff and students for the new session.

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, started Mission Haryali at its campus under the chairmanship of Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri. A human tree was formed on the school campus. School manager Ravinder Singh Mehta, Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia, staff and students planted saplings on the school grounds. Principal Walia and all the staff members also took a pledge to carry forward the campaign.

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

ADB retains India’s growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month

2 militants killed as infiltration bid is foiled in J-K’s Kupwara

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

State of amenities: Katra Moti Ram park cries for attention

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, man takes to peddling, held

Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rains in Delhi, upper catchment areas

Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Four arrested for Rs 9 lakh robbery

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Floodwater recedes in Jalandhar, but not people's sufferings

18 years on, deadlock over revenue stamps continues

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Flood aftermath : Farmers begin to replant paddy, several fields still inundated

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims

Guard beaten to death in Fatehgarh Sahib, two held

Patiala: Foundation Day celebrated