LKCTU students excel in exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of management from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical University (LKCTU) campus have brought laurels to the institution by scoring maximum distinctions in BCom VI semester. As many as 22 students of the Department of Management secured distinction. Laxmi stood first by scoring 9.04 SGPA, Shabana and Neha Rani stood second by scoring 8.80 SGPA, Akshay Kumar, Ishita Aggarwal, Loveleen and Raveena stood third by scoring 8.56 SGPA. Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) congratulated the students.

Lecture on Nelson Mandela

Eklavya School conducted a special lecture on Nelson Mandela. He won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1993 for his anti-apartheid activities. Mandela is also known for being the first black President of South Africa, serving from 1994 to 1999. Some students gave speeches on Mandela, sharing their views on his life and work. Director of school Seema Handa encouraged the students to learn from his achievements.

University results out

The students of BCA Semester VI of PG Department of Computer Science and IT of PCM SD College for Women, made the institution proud by bagging seven distinctions in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations. Khushi, Riya, Harjit, Kritika, Jasmeet, Pooja and Rohini got distinctions. President Naresh Budhia and principal of the college Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

DIPS College students shine

The students of DIPS College (Co-Education), Dhilwan, have secured good marks in the BA 6th semester examination results published by GNDU. Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said that Payal came first, Nisha second and Anu third in the examination. MD Tarwinder Singh congratulated the students. CEO Monica Mandotra said besides good marks, other skills are also necessary for a bright future.

Plantation drive

St. Soldier Management and Technical Institute celebrates Van Mahotsav on its campus in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Van Mahotsav was celebrated by organising a plantation drive at St Soldier Management and Technical Institute, Kapurthala Road. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were welcomed by Principal Dr Rohan Sharma who said this will help create a sense of responsibility among the students towards the environment.

BBA Semester-VI result

Students of BBA (Semester-VI) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have brought laurels to the institution by holding positions in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Gaurika secured first position by scoring 1740 out of 2150 marks and Geetanjali got 6th position with 1668 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department Meenu Kohli, faculty members and students.

Havan Yajna

DAV College organised Havan Yajna at the beginning of the new academic session. The event was graced by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. The principal extended his best wishes to the staff and students for the new session.

Mission Haryali

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, started Mission Haryali at its campus under the chairmanship of Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri. A human tree was formed on the school campus. School manager Ravinder Singh Mehta, Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia, staff and students planted saplings on the school grounds. Principal Walia and all the staff members also took a pledge to carry forward the campaign.