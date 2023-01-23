Local govt school lift Balwant Singh Kapur hockey trophy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 22

Government Model School, Jalandhar, won the 16th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament (U-19) by defeating Government Model School, Chandigarh, 4-2.

Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran, secured the third place and Kshitij High School, Jamshedpur, the fourth place. Prizes were distributed to the winning teams by Justice Harminder Singh Madan, while Sudhir Relan, GM, Indian Potash Ltd, presided over the function.

The winning team was honoured with Rs 1,50,000 and Mata Prakash Kaur Cup and the runner-up team with Rs 1 lakh. Tarn Taran school was given Rs 80,000 in cash and Jamshedpur school Rs 60,000. The tournament committee declared Manmeet Singh of Government Model School, Jalandhar, the emerging player of the tournament; Dilraj Singh of the same school the best scorer; Ekampreet Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran, the best goalkeeper; Parmveer Singh of Government Model School, Chandigarh, the best full back, Asim Ekka of Kshitij High School, Jamshedpur, the best half-back; and Surinder Singh of Government Model School Chandigarh the best forward. All of them were honoured with Rs 10,000 each in cash and trophies. Kshitij High School, Jamshedpur, was honoured with the Fair Play Trophy.

Earlier, the Government Model School, Jalandhar, dominated the game right from the beginning. In the 6th minute of the game, Arshdeep of Jalandhar opened the account. Paramveer Singh of Chandigarh scored the equaliser in the 17th minute. Dilraj Singh of Jalandhar scored a goal in the next minute to make the score 2-1. Jalandhar’s Rajinder Singh scored another goal in the 36th minute of the game. Jaswinder Singh of Jalandhar scored one more goal in the 48th minute to make the score 4-1. Deepak Kumar of Chandigarh scored a goal in the 50th minute, but it wasn’t enough to win the game. Jalandhar school won 4-2.

Before the final match, the masters team won the exhibition match by defeating the girls team 2-0.