Local held for stealing bike

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar City police have arrested a local resident for stealing a motorcycle. The DSP Nakodar, Harjinder Singh, said the accused had been identified as Harprit Singh, alias Preet, of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar. He said a case under Section 380, 457 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused and his accomplice Sarabjit Singh, who has been absconding. OC

Man booked for cheating

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police booked a resident of Bihar and his accomplices on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The DSP Nakodar said the accused had been identified as Yugesh Kumar of Patna. Rajwinder Sharma, a resident of Shah Salempur, in Mehatpur complained to the police that the accused contacted him through different phone numbers and identified himself as the manager of an IT company and lured him to open a mini-branch of a bank and cheated him of Rs 1,15,800. He said a case under Sections 403, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and the IT Act had been registered. OC

Four arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four persons after recovering intoxicants and liquor from them in different places. Cops at Mehtiana police station arrested Sahil Kumar of Phuglana and Jaspal Singh of Harta and recovered 120-gm of intoxicatong powder from them. A police official said the cops had arrested two smugglers and recovered 2,17,500-ml liquor from them. The accused had been identified as Sunny Kumar of Ghasitpur and Arvinder Kumar of Kalamanj. Cases have been registered against them. OC

Man booked for assaulting woman

Hoshiarpur: The Garhdiwala police have registered a case against a man for assaulting and behaving with a woman. Resident of Sarai village told the police that she was returning home and a youth of the same village, Manish Kumar, who was hiding in a sugarcane field, caught her and did obscene acts with her. When she protested, the accused assaulted her.