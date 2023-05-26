Locals hold dharna over pot-holed road

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, MAY 25

Activists belonging to the Balmiki Community staged a dharna at Balmiki Chowk and raised slogans against the administration and demanded immediate repair of the dented and broken road near Lord Balmiki Temple.

Addressing the protest, Balmiki leaders like Dharamveer Sethi, Rajpal Ghai, Darshan Kataria, Tulsi Ram Khosla, Roshan Lal Sethi, Satish Salhotra, etc., said this road had been broken for a long time and there had been many talks with the administration regarding its construction but it is only limited to talk and nothing is created.

They said since there was a temple of Lord Sri Valmiki in the square, the devotees face a lot of trouble. They said since the administration was not listening to them, they were forced to stage a dharna today. They said the dharna would be held tomorrow as well, and if the administration didn’t move, the road will be blocked from Friday. MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal also reached the protest site interacted with the protesters and announced his support to them.