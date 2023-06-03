Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

A girl hailing from Ghudduwal village near Lohian, died after a fall at the Niagara Falls in Canada.

Poonamdeep Kaur, 21, a Jalandhar native, had gone to Canada on a study visa and was staying there for the past one and a half years.

As per reports, she died in a tragic accident when her foot slipped while she was on a tour to visit the famed Niagara Falls with her friends.

Falling deep into the gorge where the Niagara Falls cascades down, the student’s death has steeped her village in shock. Her friends who were visiting with her, reportedly intimated her family about the incident.

As per reports, her body has not been found so far. The girl’s father is also currently in Manila where he works. Gloom prevailed at her village when relatives came to know about the incident.