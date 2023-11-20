Lohian Khas man shot dead in Philippines

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 19

A man from Lohian Khas was shot dead in the Philippines on Sunday. The victim’s family has expressed apprehensions over local goons being involved in the killing.

Rannjit Ranna (33), son of Resham Singh Dol, had been living in Manila city for the past five years. He was on way to work when he was shot dead.

Lohian Commission Agents Association president Joga Singh Dol said his nephew was murdered by local goons and demanded an inquiry.

More than 300 youths, mostly from Nakodar, Nurmahal and Shahkot areas, have died in the Philippines over the past several years.

