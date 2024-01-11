Lohri celebrated with gaiety

Phagwara, January 10
The festival of Lohri was celebrated with great fanfare today by Bharat Gaurav Sansthan at Hadiabad, a sub-town of Phagwara.
The event was presided over by district BJP president Ranjit Singh Khojewal and former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla was the chief guest.
Singers Jasbir Mahi, Feroze Khan and Buta Muhammad sang Lohri songs and a cultural programme was presented by the school students and local people.
Sampla appreciated the efforts of the organisation for boosting the spirits of the people by involving them in such programmes and keeping the culture alive.
A large number of people, including Ashu Sampla, Ashok Duggal, Neetu Duggal, Rahul Pandit, Raj Kumar, Chanda Mishra, Bharti Sharma, Om Prakash Bittu, and Anurag Mankhand were present at the event. Peanuts and blanket kits were distributed to newborn children.
