Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku visits his alma matar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

As the recently elected Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP, Sushil Rinku, visited his alma matar, DAV College, he was accorded a warm welcome by Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar and ex-principal ML Aeri.

Rinku is learnt to have passed out from the college in 1992. The college has now entered the 106th year of its journey. Dr Kumar and ML Aeri, presented a copy of DAV College Jalandhar Centenary Magazine to him on the occasion.

Both of them blessed Sushil Kumar to take more leaps in life. Rinku said that it is a matter of great pride for him to visit his alma matar DAV College as the MP. He said he could rise politically because of the confidence and zeal that he got as gidt from his college, teachers, and principals. He expressed his sentiment that DAV College Jalandhar is like a temple of learning for him.

Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar gave his blessings and expressed the hope that in the coming times Rinku will take the initiative to develop services like health and education for the public on a priority basis. He shared that with the overwhelming mandate with which the people of Jalandhar, he would live up to their wishes through development works for them.

Former Principal of DAV College and the current President of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue Welfare Society M.L. Aeri extended his best wishes and emphasised the need to solve problems like the second exit of the railway station, Smart City project, water pipe laying project, repair of roads of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue and adjoining colonies, sweepers for cleaning, removal of heaps of garbage at entry points. Rinku, keeping all the above demands in mind, assured him that he would work day and night on a priority basis to solve these problems.