Lok Sabha poll booklet launched

Tribune News Service

SBS Nagar, June 11

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa officially launched the hard copy of the ‘PEHAL: Lok Sabha Elections 2024’ booklet today. This publication highlights the district’s diverse activities and events during the Lok Sabha elections, with a notable focus on the ‘Green Election’ initiative.

The digital version of the booklet was previously unveiled on June 6 and presented to the General Observer, Dr Heera Lal (IAS), whose leadership was crucial in guiding the district towards a sustainable and eco-friendly electoral process.

The launch event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including ADCs Rajiv Verma, Sagar Setia, SDM Balachaur Ravindra Singh Bansal, Assistant Commissioner (G) Dr Gurleen, and Good Governance Fellow Asmita Parmar. Their combined efforts were vital to the successful execution of the election activities documented in the booklet.

DC Randhawa said, “This booklet is not just a record of the election activities but it also encapsulates our journey towards conducting elections that are not only fair and transparent but also environmentally responsible”. He also praised Dr Gurleen and Asmita Parmar for their significant roles in the ideation and compilation of the booklet.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha