 Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Panchal gives information about helpline, apps to redress grievances

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal holds a meeting on Sunday.



Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, March 17

With the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha poll, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today held a meeting with representatives of political parties seeking cooperation to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of elections across the district.

Apprising the representatives of political parties about the Election Commission’s guidelines, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to strictly comply with the model code of conduct as stipulated. He also told them that the District Election Office had already deputed nodal officers and constituted teams of officials to facilitate general public and political parties regarding poll activities.

He said a voter’s helpline had also been set up in Room No. 306 at the District Administrative Complex with toll-free number 1950. People could contact the election office on 01822-292001 and its emails [email protected] and [email protected]

Accompanied by SSP Vatsala Gupta, Panchal said candidates and parties should not indulge in activities hurting any religion, caste or areas and not use any religious place for political activities. He said as per the guidelines, there should not be any violation of the model code of conduct. They should get all requisite permissions before holding meetings, rallies and gatherings.

Giving details about the total count of voters, Panchal said in all four Assembly constituencies in the district, as many as 6,20,819 voters have enrolled so far. Of this, 1,33,787 voters were in Bholath constituency, 1,46,313 in Kapurthala, 1,48,177 in Sultanpur Lodhi and 1,92,542 in Phagwara constituency. The district has 1281 service voters and 19 NRI voters. As many as 10,725 voters were in the age group of 18-19 years while 4,079 PWDs (Persons with Disabilities) and 16,103 voters were above the age of 80 years. He pointed out that at all 791 polling stations, elaborate arrangements would be made to facilitate the voters and polling staff, especially for PWD and senior citizens.

Urging the political parties and their representatives to take advantage of apps unveiled by the ECI, the Deputy Commissioner said cVigil app could be utilised for complaints related to violation of code of conduct, which are to be resolved within 100 minutes. Similarly, they can take benefit of Suvidha/Samadhan/Sugam apps of the ECIs for different purposes.

SSP Vatsala Gupta also interacted with political representatives and assured that law and order situation would be maintained at all costs, besides ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

Representatives of different political parties such as Lalit Saklani of Aam Aadmi Party, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Parminder Singh from the Congress, Hardeep Singh Walia and Harjit Singh Walia from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sarbjit Singh Deol from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Harinder Sheetal and Tarsem Singh Thaper from the Bahujan Samaj Party and KL Kaushal from the CPI were present in the meeting. Panchal assured them that the district administration was committed to conducting seamless polls in all four constituencies.

Prominent amongst those present in the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shikha Bhagat, SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Singh and Election Tehsildar Manjit Kaur.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Man arrested for raping minor

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed