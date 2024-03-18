Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, March 17

With the announcement of schedule for the Lok Sabha poll, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today held a meeting with representatives of political parties seeking cooperation to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of elections across the district.

Apprising the representatives of political parties about the Election Commission’s guidelines, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to strictly comply with the model code of conduct as stipulated. He also told them that the District Election Office had already deputed nodal officers and constituted teams of officials to facilitate general public and political parties regarding poll activities.

He said a voter’s helpline had also been set up in Room No. 306 at the District Administrative Complex with toll-free number 1950. People could contact the election office on 01822-292001 and its emails [email protected] and [email protected]

Accompanied by SSP Vatsala Gupta, Panchal said candidates and parties should not indulge in activities hurting any religion, caste or areas and not use any religious place for political activities. He said as per the guidelines, there should not be any violation of the model code of conduct. They should get all requisite permissions before holding meetings, rallies and gatherings.

Giving details about the total count of voters, Panchal said in all four Assembly constituencies in the district, as many as 6,20,819 voters have enrolled so far. Of this, 1,33,787 voters were in Bholath constituency, 1,46,313 in Kapurthala, 1,48,177 in Sultanpur Lodhi and 1,92,542 in Phagwara constituency. The district has 1281 service voters and 19 NRI voters. As many as 10,725 voters were in the age group of 18-19 years while 4,079 PWDs (Persons with Disabilities) and 16,103 voters were above the age of 80 years. He pointed out that at all 791 polling stations, elaborate arrangements would be made to facilitate the voters and polling staff, especially for PWD and senior citizens.

Urging the political parties and their representatives to take advantage of apps unveiled by the ECI, the Deputy Commissioner said cVigil app could be utilised for complaints related to violation of code of conduct, which are to be resolved within 100 minutes. Similarly, they can take benefit of Suvidha/Samadhan/Sugam apps of the ECIs for different purposes.

SSP Vatsala Gupta also interacted with political representatives and assured that law and order situation would be maintained at all costs, besides ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

Representatives of different political parties such as Lalit Saklani of Aam Aadmi Party, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Parminder Singh from the Congress, Hardeep Singh Walia and Harjit Singh Walia from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sarbjit Singh Deol from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Harinder Sheetal and Tarsem Singh Thaper from the Bahujan Samaj Party and KL Kaushal from the CPI were present in the meeting. Panchal assured them that the district administration was committed to conducting seamless polls in all four constituencies.

Prominent amongst those present in the meeting included Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shikha Bhagat, SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Singh and Election Tehsildar Manjit Kaur.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha