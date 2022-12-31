Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

Tribune News Service

For a district known for its illustrious princely heritage, Kapurthala has surprisingly not done badly when it comes to faring on the crime chart, especially with reference to drugs. In the past one year, the district has seen 538 NDPS cases, 639 arrests and the recovery of over Rs 1 crore in drug money and seizure of property worth crores, including 59 bungalows, cultivable land measuring 85 kanal 14 marla, 23 cars, 25 motorcycles, six scooters and tractor-trolleys, four shops (with market rate worth Rs 27,82,85,517) gold, silver and 97 vehicles. The dark underbelly of the sleepiest and most serene district in the state until about a decade back is now coming to the fore, underlining the need for urgent attention.

‘Properties being attached’ We are very serious about those peddling drugs and the police is also making efforts to do something about the addicts in the district. As many as 10,000 receive treatment at OOAT centres so that they could be rehabilitated . Properties of key drug peddlers are also being attached. Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Kapurthala

The opulence that those dealing in drugs enjoy through the quick money they earn can be gauged through the property recoveries. Four shops alone (recovered from peddlers) are valued at over Rs 27 crore. Notably, of the 60 to 70 NDPS Act-related POs (proclaimed offenders) that Kapurthala has, at least 30 are based outside India and run their murky business from there pushing thousands of youths into drugs daily. The vicious cycle of drugs has also led to an increase in crime in the district which previously saw little crime — until the emergence of drugs.

Apart from drugs, there were other crimes too like murder (16), dacoities (11), robberies (4), loot by breaking open (60), snatchings (39) and theft cases (57). There are villages even in Jalandhar which allege that the drug supply of their youth comes from Kapurthala. The 12 hot spots identified by the Kapurthala police include notorious villages like Dogranwal, Latianwal, Boot and Toti, among others. The police was able to nab the accused in some cases and make recoveries.

Drug crime of Kapurthala: As many as 538 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Kapurthala in the year 2022 in which 639 people were arrested. The recovery in the district included Rs 1,29,09,810 in drug money, 147 gm of gold, 237 gm silver and 97 vehicles. Barring this, drugs recovered in 698 cases were also destroyed this year which included poppy husk, heroin, smack, charas, ganja, intoxicant tablets/capsules /injections/powder and opium, in varied quantities. Movable and immovable property of 65 drug smugglers was also frozen by the authorities. Property cases of seven smugglers is under review at Delhi.

Murders, thefts, robberies : In Kapurthala, 16 murder cases were traced and 31 of the accused have been arrested. Four cases of dacoity were traced with recovered goods. Four robbery cases were also traced and five of the accused were arrested and goods worth Rs 2,45,000 recovered. Sixty cases of loot by breaking open were traced and 88 of the accused were arrested. As many as 39 cases of snatchings were traced and and 74 people were arrested from whom goods worth Rs 18,78,940 were recovered. Fifty-seven cases of theft were traced and 67 were arrested from whom goods worth Rs 22,08,720 were recovered.

In nine cases registered under the Arms Act, 12 people were arrested and 32 pistols, three revolvers, two air pistols, a rifle, 186 rounds of ammunition, three knives and four magazines recovered. Under the Excise Act, 312 cases were registered in which 311 of the accused were arrested. Under the Gambling Act, 74 cases were registered and 115 accused arrested. Under the Mining Act, 26 cases were registered and 39 accused arrested. As many as 359 absconding persons were also arrested by the police.